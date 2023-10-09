Library director in Saline County 'no longer employed' | What we know

Saline County is now on the search for a new library director as former director Patty Hector is no longer employed by the county or its library system.

It was announced that Leigh Espy will take the role of interim director as the search for a new library director is currently underway.

This decision comes as Saline County has seen continued controversy surround its library over the past few months.

Back in April, the Saline County quorum court passed a resolution asking the county library system to ensure that “materials contained within the children's section of the library are subject matter and age appropriate."

From there, the Saline County Library saw contentious billboards and tense quorum court meetings in that time as the library searched for its next steps.

A billboard, which read "stop X-rated books" was spotted in Saline County back in May before the weeks-long controversy that would follow.

That billboard included a link to certain books at the Saline County Library that supporters of the billboard deemed to be "inappropriate."

The debate continued until late August, when the County Judge was given control of the Saline County Library, in a 11-2 quorum court vote.

As part of the vote, the Saline County Judge was given the final say for nearly all library decisions. This includes budgets, employment, and more of a say when it comes to what goes on library shelves.

"We must never again allow the Saline County Library to weaponize our tax dollars against the citizens of this county," one supporter of the amended ordinance said.