Salvation Army reopens Central Arkansas shelter for first time in four months

Months after a fire damaged the building, the shelter is able to get back to their goal – trying to help people feel at home as they search for a permanent one.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After four months, the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas reopened their shelter earlier this month.

"After all was said and done, we're closer to $100,000 in damage that insurance came in and helped us with," Major Bill Mockabee said.

A fire damaged the shelter's laundry facility and left smoke damage throughout the building.

"Our laundry room, this is where the fire originally happened," Mockabee said.

Smoke lines decorated both the walls and flooring, which caused ceiling tiles to be ripped out because of the smoke.

Fast forward to the present and the building is almost ready to be back to normal.

"Right now we are open, however, it is at a limited capacity," he said. "We've got almost everything done."

New laminated floors, new ceiling tiles, and a fresh coat of paint cover where the damage was.

The only thing they're missing is a new permanent laundry set, as those were removed after being lost during the fire.

Currently, the shelter is using a laundry set borrowed from the company that they purchased the new set from.

It didn't take long for the shelter to start helping others again.

"Two days after we reopened we were at our limited capacity already," Mockabee said. "So it didn't take long at all to fill."

For an organization whose motto includes "serving others," it's been hard to not do that.

"It's been tough not having our shelter open because, I mean, that's who we are," he said. "It's part of what the community supports us to do."

Now that the shelter is accepting those who need help again, they can get back to their goals – trying to help people feel at home while they search for a permanent one.

"It just feels a little more like home and that's really what we want for our clients," Mockabee said. "That while they're here with us, until they move on towards sustainability, that they start to feel like this is their home."

Now that the shelter is reopened, they can start some of their normal activities. Home for Christmas in July will try to put family in homes by Christmas so they can spend it with their families.