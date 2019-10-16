LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – THV11 announced this week more exciting moments ahead for the station’s new 6:30 p.m. newscast: In addition to a new format and name, Meteorologist Sarah Fortner will now be part of 630Central, alongside host Dawn Scott.



Fortner returned to THV11 in the summer after a short hiatus serving in other markets and gaining new weather experiences. She has taken on a role in THV11’s noon broadcast, as well as other fill-in duties. Beginning in late October, she’ll appear weeknights on 630Central, and continue her position on THV11 at Noon.



THV11 News Director Dave Parker said, “Sarah certainly understands weather in central Arkansas and has a clear understanding of what’s important to viewers here. 630Central is a perfect fit for her.”



Fortner served on the THV11 Weather Team between 2012 and 2016 before her return to Little Rock.



She remarked, “I am thrilled to join Dawn on 630Central. We’re all a family at THV11; Dawn was even in my wedding! I look forward to being part of the conversation, and hearing from Arkansans each night on what’s important to them.”



630Central is described as a new news show. The format is unlike other newscasts in the market. Named after a combination of its time period and Interstate 630 that runs through the heart of our state’s Capital City, 630Central is a conversation that can connect us, and sometimes even divide us.



Audience members can even text Dawn and Sarah during the show to let them know their viewpoints on topics.



The show officially debuts Monday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.



For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Amis at (501) 244-4527 or jessica.amis@thv11.com.

