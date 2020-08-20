SAU student found dead from apparent natural causes in residence hall

On Wednesday, August 19, a student was found dead in his residence hall.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — According to Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, on Wednesday, August 19, a student was found dead in his residence hall.

Carrington Jackson, a 22 year-old Southern Arkansas University student from Winchester, Ark. died from apparent natural causes, according to officials.

This comes after two students were shot, leaving one dead, less than two weeks ago in a campus parking lot.

“We are completely devastated by this horrible news,” said SAU President Trey Berry. “We are heartbroken for his family, friends and our entire SAU family. ”