LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management tweeted on Wednesday that CDC officials are not going door-to-door and asking for money in exchange for coronavirus testing kits.

It's important that if this happens to you or you hear of it happening to someone you know, to make sure to file a Consumer Complaint Report to the attorney general or call (800) 482-8932.

Scams related to the current coronavirus pandemic also includes any form of price gouging of supplies in high demand such as toilet paper or packs of water bottles.

This not only includes corporations and small businesses but individuals on Facebook Marketplace as well.

To learn more about what you can do if you see price gouging, click here.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sent letters to Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, to notify the companies' CEOs that the state's price gouging laws automatically went into effect on March 11, 2020, after Governor Hutchinson's state of emergency declarations.

Her letters were sent to these three companies because all of them allow third-party sellers to offer consumer goods through online retail platforms.

These laws will remain in effect for at least 25 days.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas across 11 counties

50 people are under investigation

377 are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

