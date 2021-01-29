Wynne school bus crash puts students, driver in hospital

Only minor injuries were reported, but two students and the driver of the bus were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

WYNNE, Ark. — According to the Wynne Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to aid in a school bus accident on Cross County Road 552 around 6:40 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters assessed several patients. There were reportedly seven students on the bus at the time of the accident.

Only minor injuries were reported. Two students, as well as the driver of the bus, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Departments on scene were Fair Oaks Fire Department, Wynne Fire Department, Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Paramedic, Crittenden EMS.