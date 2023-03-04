Several school districts in Central Arkansas announce delays for Wednesday morning

As severe weather is set to arrive tonight into Wednesday morning, several school districts in Central Arkansas have announced a delayed start to classes.

ARKANSAS, USA — As another round of severe weather is expected to hit the area beginning Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning several school districts have made announcements regarding a delayed start to classes on Wednesday, April 5.

Little Rock School District:

The Little Rock School District is monitoring the weather conditions and by 5:00 a.m. they will make an announcement on if classes will be delayed or not.

Pulaski County Special School District:

The Pulaski County Special School District is also monitoring the weather and they have announced a delay of two and a half hours for Wednesday, April 5.

The district also said they could possibly shift to a full AMI day, but a decision will be made by 7:30 a.m.

1/2: PCSSD continues to monitor the severe weather situation that's expected to move through the state overnight and into the morning. After consulting with local meteorologists as well as neighboring school districts, PCSSD will have plan to delay our start by 2.5 hours tomorrow — Pulaski County Special School District (@pcssdschools) April 5, 2023

North Little Rock School District:

The North Little Rock School District has also announced that out of an abundance of caution, they will be delaying school and office start times on Wednesday, April 5.

All campuses will be delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Below are the start times for each campus:

Pre-K/Elementary School: 10:20 a.m.

Middle School: 10:40 a.m.

High School: 11:10 a.m.

All Central Office Sites: 10:30 a.m.

Abundant Life Christian Academy:

The Abundant Life Christian Academy has announced that they will be delaying the school start time by two and a half hours on Wednesday morning.