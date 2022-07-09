Fair in Arkansas facing backlash after Facebook comment about dress code

The Scott County Fair Association made a post on Facebook about dress code and how some of the clothes the girls were wearing would make men "uncomfortable."

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread.

“There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at fair association should put out,” said Waldron parent Tatianna DeSalvo.

DeSalvo talking about a since-deleted comment by the Scott County Fair Association reading “We have men who are put in uncomfortable situations where there are girls walking around half dressed.”

In a revised version sent to 5NEWS, the comment reads: “Edit to add: It puts men in uncomfortable situations when there are girls walking around half dressed. Not to mention it looks ridiculous. Modesty at a fair isn’t too much to expect :)”

“They shouldn’t be sexualizing them,” said DeSalvo.

DeSalvo says she has no problem with the post, which reads:

“DRESS CODE: if you will have an animal on the fairgrounds…in the poultry barn, or in the livestock barn then you are expected to dress appropriately. It does not matter if you are FFA, 4H, homeschooled, etc. You will need to have a full length shirt on! If you choose to wear shorts instead of jeans, your shorts can not be showing your butt cheeks! If they are too short you will be asked to change. You can not have your short tied up or tucked up to show your belly. You will be asked to go home and change. Other kids and spectators look up to our livestock exhibitors, so you need to set an example worth looking up to. If you feel your clothes are questionable…just pick something else out, save yourself and us the trouble.

With that being said…#bringonthescottcountyfair.”

“That wasn’t a big deal,” DeSalvo said. “I understand.”

“It’s not safe, always, to wear like less clothing around animals, obviously but you should be allowed to wear whatever you are going to wear.”

5NEWS did reach out to the Scott County Fair Association and its board members but has not heard back.

“I don’t think that you should say let’s change how these kids are allowed to behave and dress because these grown men wanted a different situation,” said DeSalvo.

Most people at the fairgrounds Wednesday did not seem to be affected by the dress code. Most were following the policy that the association posted.

