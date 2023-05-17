Search underway for man lost on Buffalo River

Multiple agencies are searching for a 39-year-old man who was swept underwater and failed to resurface at Grinders Ferry in the Buffalo National River.

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. — On May 16, Buffalo National River dispatch received notification that a swimmer was in distress at Grinders Ferry, a section of the river located between Marshall and St. Joe.

According to officials, 39-year-old Fidel Angel Salamanca Saravia, a male from San Miguel, El Salvador had been wading in the river when he lost his footing and was swept underwater by the river's current.

He never resurfaced and was not wearing a life jacket.

Shortly after, National Park Service Rangers arrived on the scene to search the area via motorized boats.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office and Searcy County Dive Team also responded, with divers searching the waters until dark.

Additional organizations assisting in the search efforts include the National Park Service, Marshall Fire Department, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, Harrison Fire Department, Hasty Fire Department, and Mennonite Disaster Services.

The search will continue in the coming days, and officials said that volunteers are not needed at this time.

This marked the first person to be lost on the Buffalo River in 2023. However, days before, another incident occurred in the same location— resulting in the near drowning and hospitalization of multiple people.

Officials emphasized to please ensure that you and your family or friends are able to perform the following skills to stay safe:

Be able to independently resurface after unexpectedly going underwater

Be able to stay afloat or change position

Be able to swim a distance to get out of the water safely.

Additionally, drownings can be prevented by wearing life jackets and closely supervising children.