Search underway for possible armed suspect in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who is believed to be armed with a knife.

Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic situation near the Quail Creek Subdivision on Old Hwy 25, where the involved suspect, Josh Johnson, reportedly took off on foot.

A search is underway in the surrounding area and the K9 Unit has been deployed.

Officials advised residents in the area to stay inside their homes if possible and not to approach Johnson if they see him, call 911 immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.