Suspect in custody after Searcy man found dead, police say

Police say a Black man was found with gunshots wounds to his body and a suspect has been taken into custody.

SEARCY, Arkansas — A suspect has been taken into custody after a Black man was found dead at an apartment in Searcy Wednesday morning.

According to the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:00 a.m. at the County Meadow Apartments.

Once on scene, officers found an "unresponsive" Black man, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police have taken a potential suspect into custody for questioning.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this time.