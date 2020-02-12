x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Local News

Suspect in custody after Searcy man found dead, police say

Police say a Black man was found with gunshots wounds to his body and a suspect has been taken into custody.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

SEARCY, Arkansas — A suspect has been taken into custody after a Black man was found dead at an apartment in Searcy Wednesday morning.

According to the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:00 a.m. at the County Meadow Apartments.

Once on scene, officers found an "unresponsive" Black man, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police have taken a potential suspect into custody for questioning.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles