Searcy police search for missing baby

The Searcy Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding a missing baby last seen early on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEARCY, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding a missing child.

Miles Ian Taylor who is almost two years old, was last seen on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., wearing red shorts, a red Under Armour shirt, and red Jordan shoes.

Reports state that he could be with his biological father, Joseph Taylor who is pictured below. His father does not have custody of the child.

They could possibly be traveling in a black 2014 Kia Optima with Arkansas plates reading LOCNFA.