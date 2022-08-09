Searcy police announces bike trail patrols for increased safety

Following news of the Memphis runner who was abducted and killed last week, one Arkansas police department is doing what they can to help people feel safer.

SEARCY, Ark. — The Memphis community continues to remember the runner who was abducted and killed this week— and the incident has put runners across the nation on high alert when it comes to safety.

That's why one Arkansas police department will be doing what they can to help people feel safer and more comfortable.

"It's something that as a citizen as law enforcement, you don't you do not want to see something like this happen," said Searcy Police Chief, Steve Hernandez.

Chief Hernandez said that his officers have patrolled the trails for a while, but wanted to announce it to the public after hearing about Eliza Fletcher's death.

"We wanted to put something out to runners or bicyclists so that they know kind of more in-depth when we are going to be out there. So they know if they want to schedule their runs around that time to do it," Chief Hernandez said.

They announced on Facebook, that they will patrol trails in the city on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 to 9 a.m., though that won't be the only time they're out.

"Patrol is always out patrolling when they're not on a call or whatever else they may be working on," he explained.

Chief Hernandez added that he didn't expect such a big response from the community on social media.

"We weren't expecting this to turn into so many shares, and likes and comments, we just wanted to let people know that this is an option," he said.

Makayla Hoover frequents Berryhill Park, which is right beside the trails, and said that it concerned her to hear about Fletcher's abduction.

"From what I've heard it honestly scared me I was like really like spooked about this," Hoover said.

She also added that she felt better knowing there will be an additional police presence.

"It makes me feel great knowing that we have like we could be out here we can be safe and stuff without having something like that happened to a female because it's really scary now with everything going on, so definitely makes you feel more protected," she explained.

Despite the extra patrols, Chief Hernandez urged everyone to still stay aware of their surroundings and call the police if they see anything suspicious.

"We're acting on it now. Because we don't want to see anything like that happen here, obviously," he said.

According to Chief Hernadez, they patrol more than just the bike trails, they also keep an eye on city streets as well.