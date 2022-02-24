Searcy police receive 'go bags' to help human trafficking, domestic violence victims

Harding University students with the Criminal Justice Association donated 35 bags to make sure officers have items on hand to help victims when first contacted.

SEARCY, Arkansas — It's something that's happening not only in Arkansas, but across the country, where victims are being trafficked.

There are special task forces in the state that help victims, but some students at Harding University took it a step further, making sure that local officers have items on hand to help victims when first contacted.

The help comes in the form of a 'go bag,' which is filled with necessities for victims of crimes like human trafficking, or domestic violence.

The bag's resources are used for those victims who may need to relocate or stay somewhere else for a couple days, coming with things like blankets, food, clothing, and toiletries.

"Patrol units are getting these placed in their vehicles and if they see a need they are going to help," said Sgt. Todd Dewitt with the Searcy Police Department.

Harding students with the Criminal Justice Association donated 35 of the 'go bags' to the police department to help victims.

The FBI defines human trafficking as a person who is bought, sold, and exploited. There are two forms: labor trafficking and sex trafficking.

"Often being beaten and starved. Forced to work as prostitutes or take grueling jobs as domestic, restaurant, factory, or agricultural work," said Connor Hagan with Little Rock FBI.

As of Jan. 5, the FBI has investigated more than 1,700 human trafficking cases across the United States.

Authorities said that there are signs to lookout for if you suspect someone maybe in a trafficking situation, such as:

If they're working in the same place that they live

There are locks on the outside of doors

If there's someone constantly guarding or watching a person