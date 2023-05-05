15-year-old Kemuel Mark Andrew Stucki is accused of killing Chanell Moore at Doug's Convenience store homicide on March 24.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — 15-year-old Kemuel Mark Andrew Stucki was arraigned on May 10 in Sebastian County Circuit Court. Stucki is suspected to be involved in the convenience store killing of Chanell Moore on March 24.

Stucki was charged with first-degree murder and terroristic acts, according to court documents. A public defender reportedly entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, and a judge set bond at $1.25 million cash for the two charges. A trial has been set for October 2, 2023.

According to the Sebastion County prosecutor, Stucki was also arraigned for a separate aggravated robbery charge, which he pleaded not guilty to. His bond was set for $1.25 million cash-only. The trial for that charge is set for the week of October 23.

Fort Smith police conducted a SWAT operation on Thursday, May 4, in which they arrested Stucki, who is from Barling.

The arrest took place in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive Thursday evening, police said in a statement.

In the affidavit of Stucki's arrest, it is stated that he was involved in an aggravated robbery on Dec. 12, 2022, when he allegedly entered a Barling gas station and demanded the clerk fill a bag with vape pens and signaled he had a gun under his hoodie. In that robbery, Stucki allegedly was wearing a black ski mask and a gray hoodie, similar to the suspect who killed Chanell Moore inside Doug's Convenience store on March 24.

After leaving the store on Dec. 12, the suspect reportedly re-entered the store and said he'd pay for the vape pens, and took off his ski mask. However, he then ended up taking four vape pens and walked out without buying them, the affidavit said.

It was through the video surveillance of the robbery of the gas station in Barling that police say they were able to identify Stucki as the suspect involved in the homicide at Doug's Convenience.

Police reported that Chanell Moore, a mother of four, was shot and killed after a suspect entered Doug's Eastside Convenience store on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith while she was working and shot her.

Since Stucki is being charged by Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue as an adult, 5NEWS is electing to use his full name despite him being a minor.

