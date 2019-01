YELL COUNTY, Ark — The Yell County Sheriff's Office, along with help from the Galla Volunteer Fire Department, assisted a semi-truck driver after he got stuck in the Dale Bend Bridge.

According to the Yell County Sheriff's Office, the bridge did not completely collapse, though it is damaged. As a result, the truck fell into the river.

Yell Co. deputies reported that no one was injured and that the driver made it out safe.