After President Donald Trump ordered a new FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Senator John Boozman released a statement saying that it warranted "additional investigation."

In a statement, Boozman applauded Sen. Chuck Grassley for his efforts and leadership in "conducting a fair hearing."

"I found the testimony to be helpful in our review of these accusations," Boozman said. "The additional short delay is one more good faith effort to help those with legitimate concerns feel more comfortable that due diligence has been exhausted before casting their votes."

But Boozman also raised concerns about "how much the well has been poisoned by the behavior of some senators" during the processing of confirming Kavanaugh. He called it "shameless attempts" to delay the vote "indefinitely by withholding information."

On Twitter, Sen. Tom Cotton said that if the FBI investigation is "limited to 'current credible allegations' against Kavanaugh, then it should be over now, because there are no credible allegations against him."

"Only a fool would think this will change Senate Democrats' shameful treatment of Kavanaugh," he tweeted. "Mark my words."

If FBI investigation is limited to “current credible allegations” against Kavanaugh, then it should be over now, because there are no credible allegations against him.



And only a fool would think this will change Senate Democrats’ shameful treatment of Kavanaugh. Mark my words. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 28, 2018

Both Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton joined other Republican senators in 2016 in efforts to block President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

Cotton said in a 2016 statement that "we cannot rush" the decision of confirming Garland.

© 2018 KTHV