U.S. Senator Tom Cotton will kick off his re-election campaign on July 27, according to the Republican Party of Arkansas.

Cotton was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after defeating Democratic incumbent Mark Pryor.

Right now, the only challenger for Cotton's U.S. Senate seat is Democratic challenger Joshua Mahony who has been vocal about his opposition to Cotton.

Mahony will hold his own campaign kick off event at the Historic Curran Hall at 615 East Capitol Avenue at 3 p.m.

RELATED: Sen. Cotton says Trump is 'gonna tweet what he's gonna tweet'

Cotton will be joined at the event by Lt. Governor Tim Griffin and other elected officials.

"Bumper stickers and other campaign swag will be available for pick up, and Chick-fil-A will be catering this event," the Arkansas GOP said.

The event will start at noon at the Rockefeller Republican Center at 1201 West 6th Street in Little Rock.