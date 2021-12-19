Sheep Dog asking for Christmas donations for Kentucky families impacted by recent tornadoes

The donations being accepted include new toys, new clothing of all sizes, gas and gift cards, or money.

KENTUCKY, USA — The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is asking for the community's help to brighten up Christmas in Kentucky after tornadoes caused a major impact on many families.

They will head to Kentucky on Dec. 22 and are asking for donations of all kinds.

“Give back as much as we possibly can because they have nothing and it’s up to us to give back,” said Michael Nimmo.

Sheepdog Impact Assistance is asking for people to donate new toys, new clothing in all sizes, gas and gift cards. 50 members and volunteers from the organization went to help in Kentucky with the aftermath and when they returned home is when they decided to take donations to help make Christmas better for those who lost so much.

“They need all the love and attention that they deserve. They have lost everything so it’s important for our community and as an outlying state to get all their needs during this holiday season,” he said.

Development director, Michael Nimmo compares the devastation in Kentucky to what Moore, Oklahoma and Joplin, Missouri looked like after tornadoes.

“It’s just 100% devastation. That community has been totally ripped apart and so we are going to do a second deployment maybe even a third deployment down to those communities,” he said.

Timothy Hocut is the team and chapter coordinator and will be driving the donations to Kentucky. He says they are going to focus on giving the donations to fellow sheepdog families, first responders and veterans.

“We say helping is healing. And the fact that I can go and provide that and help them is healing my soul, my inner peace. So, it does more for the people that and that’s all our members and volunteers,” said Hocut.

Sheepdog will be collecting donations Tuesday (Dec. 21) from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at the Center for Non-profits in Rogers. All of the wonderful donations will be leaving town on Wednesday (Dec. 22). Another team from the organization will be deploying to help out in Kentucky on January 2, 2022.

Below is a list of donations they are accepting.

New toys

New clothing (all sizes)

Monetary

Gas cards

Gift cards