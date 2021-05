Police say all 51 residents were safely evacuated and transported to the North Pulaski Methodist Church.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — According to the Sherwood Police Department, fire fighters were dispatched to a fire at the Retirement Center of Arkansas around 11:05 p.m. on Monday.

The first officer on the scene was treated for smoke inhalation and released.