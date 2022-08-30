Sherwood juvenile arrested for taking unloaded gun to school

The Sherwood Police Department was called to a Sylvan Hills school after a juvenile student was found with an unloaded gun in their backpack.

SHERWOOD, Ark — A Sylvan Hills student was found to have a gun while at school on Tuesday.

According to reports, 3 students left the school campus, and when they returned they were stopped at the office, and their backpacks were searched.

During the search, the staff found an unloaded gun in the backpack of a juvenile student.

The Sherwood Police Department and the student's parents were immediately notified of the situation.

Police said that the juvenile was arrested for bringing a gun into the school and is being charged with "minor with a firearm."