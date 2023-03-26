Sherwood moms come together to prevent hit-and-runs from happening

Savannah Huber and Carissa Murdock's children were both hit by cars in Sherwood— now they're working together to help prevent this from happening to other families.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Small businesses in the City of Sherwood came together on Sunday in support of 12-year-old Braylon Murdock and 10-year-old Addison Chrisman who were both hit by cars last month.

“Addison was hit at about four o'clock on a Sunday afternoon and Braylon was hit the following Monday, about the same time,” said Addison Chrisman’s mom, Savannah Huber.

Savannah Huber and Carissa Murdock, the moms of the kids, worked together to host Sunday’s event after relating to each other in a way they never thought they would.

“I was in shock for several days before I really even was kind of able to think clearly again, you feel like the life sucked out of you,” Huber explained.



Though both kids are okay, their parents said that they're still feeling the impact.

“She has lots of doctor's appointments, lots of therapy appointments,” said Huber about her daughter Addison. “This has not only affected her physically but it's also affected my other children, mentally and emotionally as well, including my son who witnessed it happen.”

Braylon explained that he continues to be affected as well.

“He is still having nightmares. He's still going through the trauma,” said his mom, Carissa Murdock.



Both moms explained that they continue to wait for the police to take action.

“I have heard nothing regarding an arrest, to as little as even a citation for hitting someone and running. There's been very little communication,” said Murdock.



“I'm hoping they'll do their jobs and bring justice to both of these kids because they deserve that and so much more,” said Huber.

Though they're still waiting for answers, both moms hope that conversations in the community and that them sharing their stories will help spread awareness to help prevent this from happening to other families.

“Definitely needs to bring some awareness to pedestrians and more speed bumps and more rules,” said Murdock.



Although what they've endured is difficult, they're glad they can do it together.