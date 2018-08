SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - Jo Jo's BBQ burned overnight as crews with Sherwood Fire Department worked to put it out in the early morning of Aug. 1.

Chief Phil Flynn said the fire appears to have started at the smoker and that the front of the restaurant is a total loss. The back of the building could be remodeled.

The fire caused significant damage because it started overnight and burned into the early morning.

