SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - Firefighters responded to a call of a man possibly trapped inside a submerged vehicle in Indianhead Lake. The man had already escaped the vehicle with the firefighters arrived, according to a Sherwood Fire Department Facebook post.

