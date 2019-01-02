SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Chamber of Commerce and the Heritage Company will be celebrating the grand re-opening of their newly remodeled call center at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 at 2402 Wildwood Avenue in Sherwood.

The 4,957 square foot expansion took two months to complete and added 77 new desk stations including cubicles and state of the art equipment. This expansion will allow The Heritage Company to add 50 new jobs within the next 6 months, and further planned expansions will allow the company to hire an additional 50 positions for continued growth.

In 1957, Lee Keenihan created the company operating from her home. Throughout the years the company grew into multiple locations throughout the state of Arkansas but has always maintained its primary corporate location in Sherwood.

Throughout The Heritage Company’s 60-year history, they have represented numerous nonprofit clients both nationally and in the state of Arkansas assisting them with their fundraising and donor engagement needs while providing jobs for thousands of Arkansans within the state.

Mrs. Keenihan passed away in 2015. Her daughter, Sandra Franecke who worked alongside her mother at The Heritage Company, took over the company in 2012 and has maintained the family tradition of ownership. She now leads the company with her daughter Jennifer, preserving the company’s custom of being a woman-owned family business.

The Heritage Company has evolved within the marketing industry to broaden the services they offer to their clients; including but not limited to donor engagement and retention, fundraising, strategic marketing, data and database management, analytic services, graphic design, print, and strategic mailing services.