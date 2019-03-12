SHERWOOD, Ark. — The city's Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights is officially open for the season, kicking things off with tonight's lighting ceremony.

The drive-thru trail is more than a mile long and is known for its bright spectacular lights and holiday displays.

Tonight's lighting ceremony featured a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas carols and a special reading of "The Night Before Christmas."

You can drive through the trail yourself each night from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. until December 30th.

The entrance is located at the Sherwood Sports Complex on 511 Bear Paw Road.

