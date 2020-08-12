Sherwood police to add extra patrol to help with Trail of Lights traffic

The Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in Sherwood is attracting thousands more people this year, causing a headache for some people that live there.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in Sherwood is attracting thousands of more people this year, causing a headache for some people that live there.

It's a tradition for many in central Arkansas, but the popular light show seems to now be attracting people from all over.

"We've had over 156,000 people see our ads for the event," Misty Raper said.

Misty Raper with the city of Sherwood said it is seeing unprecedented wait times, with close to 10,000 cars already coming through. She suspects the increase in cars this year is because people are looking for something to do safely during the pandemic.

"On December 5, there were over 1300 cars that night alone," Raper said.

Cars will wait for hours, backed up on Bear Paw Road, making it difficult for people who live there to get in and out.

"This past weekend we saw a lot of complaints on social media, so everyone was made aware of it," Officer Richard McNeil said.

Officer McNeil with Sherwood police said additional officers will be out there in the coming weeks on Dee Jay Hudson Drive guiding residents. This road will be strictly for them to cut through.

Some people trying to see the lights were previously using it to cut the line.

"So, we're going to have officers positioned out there to keep the flow of traffic moving in one direction."

The light show is meant to bring joy, so McNeil wants to make sure it's not putting a damper on anyone's spirit.

"So, we're trying our best to try to accommodate everybody," he said.

The best way to skip the traffic altogether is to come on a weekday.

"Out of towners, they are more than likely going to come on weekends, so take advantage of it during the week if you can," Raper said.