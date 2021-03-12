Sherwood's Trail of Lights sees route changes as more visitors are expected

The Trail of Lights is a holiday tradition, not only for those in Sherwood, but all around Arkansas. The light display is open from 6-9:30 PM daily until Dec. 30.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A holiday tradition for Arkansans-- The Trail of Lights in Sherwood is now open and organizers are expecting people from around the state to check it out.

There are some changes you need to know about before you head that way though.

The entrance to the trail is in a different location this year. It was once off Bear Paw Drive, but residential driveways continued to get blocked by traffic.

So, the new entrance is about a block south on Dee Jay Hudson Drive.

"We have people coming home from work, so just be mindful of your surroundings. Take it slow, and you'll get here on time," said Richard McNeil, a Sherwood Police Officer.

The City of Sherwood has also implemented a text notification service that would provide a map, donation link, and traffic updates. To get those, you can text "TOL" to 67283.

"If we are too busy for one night or it's not a good night to visit, especially for our residents, we'll send out a message," said Misty Raper with the City of Sherwood.

And trail blazers can expect new light displays to be added to the long line of holiday sights.

There are 11 new holiday light displays, including the Final 12 days of Christmas Collection: 11 Pipers Piping and 12 Drummers Drumming.