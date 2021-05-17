Shinedown, The Struts, Zero 9:36 to perform at Walmart AMP in September

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (May 21) at noon for $29.50 to $89.50.

ROGERS, Arkansas — On Sunday (Sept. 26) the Walmart AMP will host Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (May 21) at noon for $29.50 to $89.50.

Multi-Platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide.

Each of Shinedown's 25 charting singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart has reached the Top Five – an unparalleled achievement - and they hold the record for most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.