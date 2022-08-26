One injured after shooting at Washington County Fair, suspect not located

Police are asking people to come forward with any information or videos that could help them locate the suspect who opened fire at the Washington County Fair.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are investigating after a reported shooting at the Washington County Fair Friday night.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the fairgrounds for reports of a shooting.

Once police were on the scene, they found one victim and began first aid efforts. The victim, whose identity is not known at this time, was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Murphy says their initial investigation leads police to believe this was not a random act of violence. The suspect has not been located at this time.

On Saturday morning, Fayetteville Police posted on Facebook asking anyone who took video or has any information regarding the shooting to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555 or to send them a message on social media.

Crowds of people were seen running towards the exits of the fairgrounds and vehicles were at a stand-still trying to leave.

