Family speaks out after body found in Siloam Springs Kayak Park

The park was closed while several agencies helped find a missing swimmer Saturday morning.

The body of Slade Mcdowell, 23, has been recovered after being reported missing while at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park, city authorities said Saturday.

The City of Siloam Springs posted on Facebook on Aug. 26 saying the park was closed after "A body was been found during this morning's search and rescue operations ... Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated for the family involved and first responders on the scene."

This comes less than two weeks after three people at the park had to be rescued after being swept away in the current. All three were rescued and reported safe.

"We kindly ask for your thoughts and prayers for the missing swimmer's family and the first responders on the scene. We will provide updates as they become available," the City said on Saturday.

Alexia McDowell recalls fond memories of her brother. She says he was swimming with his girlfriend Friday night, "He went on the first rapid he was like, 'Oh, look at me, I'm floating,' [then he] went down the second rapid and he was gone."

Interim Chief for the Siloam Springs Police Department Scott Miller said "We used drones and a Benton County Sheriff's Office helicopter to search the open field areas and the banks of the river while we were trying to do water searches as well."

Miller says they had a hard time navigating in the dark and paused efforts around 1:30 a.m. Saturday before resuming at 7 a.m.

Alexia McDowell and her cousin Jennifer Johnson say they were both searching with crews all night, "None of us wanted to leave last night. Not my sister, like we were all asking them to let us go look for him."

McDowell's family noted "this isn't the first time this has happened this month. It's been like the third display. [the park] should not be opening. It's a hazard for all ages ... How do you really process this? How do you [process the loss of] your son, brother, cousin, or nephew? I mean, somebody that you've watched grow up their entire life is no more."

