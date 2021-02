A Silver Alert has been activated for an elderly man with advanced Alzheimer's disease.

A Silver Alert has been activated for an elderly man with advanced Alzheimer's disease.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Glenn Lambert,77, left his home today (Feb. 6) in Wedington Woods at around 5:30 p.m.

Lambert was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram with expired tags. The truck is black and has lots of rust.