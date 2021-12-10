Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man last seen near Little Rock Compassion Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Richard Gaskell, who was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 near the Compassion Center.
Gaskell is described as a white male who is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Police also say he was last seen wearing gold and brown wire-framed glasses and could be driving in a 2020 gray Ford EcoSport with an Arkansas license plate.
If you have any information on Gaskell's location, contact LRPD at (501) 371-3829.