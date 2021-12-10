Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man last seen near Little Rock Compassion Center

A Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Richard Gaskell who was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 near the Compassion Center in Little Rock.

Gaskell is described as a white male who is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police also say he was last seen wearing gold and brown wire-framed glasses and could be driving in a 2020 gray Ford EcoSport with an Arkansas license plate.