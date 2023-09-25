Police activate Silver Alert in search for missing Pulaski County woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock woman.
68-year-old Henrietta Davis was last seen at 6 Bryan Keith Ct. around 10 a.m. on the morning of September 24 in Little Rock.
She is described as a Black female with gray hair and extensions, a nose piercing, a height of 5'5", and a weight of 100.
She was last seen wearing red and black pants, a black top, and fluffy slippers.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been urged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at (501) 340-6963.