Police activate Silver Alert in search for missing Pulaski County woman

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 68-year-old woman last seen at 6 Bryan Keith Ct. in Little Rock on September 24.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock woman.

68-year-old Henrietta Davis was last seen at 6 Bryan Keith Ct. around 10 a.m. on the morning of September 24 in Little Rock.

She is described as a Black female with gray hair and extensions, a nose piercing, a height of 5'5", and a weight of 100.

She was last seen wearing red and black pants, a black top, and fluffy slippers.