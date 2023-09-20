Police activate Silver Alert for 83-year-old White County man

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert to locate a missing 83-year-old man last seen on September 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENSETT, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of locating a missing man.

83-year-old Ralph Herman Dawson was last seen leaving his apartment on Maple Street in Kensett in the early morning of September 14.

He is described as being 5'10" in height and weighing 170 pounds with grey balding hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans and a camo jacket.

He has not had any contact with anyone and it is unknown whether or not he has a cellphone on his person.