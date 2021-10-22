Simmons Bank begins negotiations to name War Memorial Stadium field

It was announced Friday that Simmons Bank has begun negotiating for the rights to name the field at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was announced Friday that Simmons Bank has begun negotiating for the rights to name the field at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, according to Arkansas Business.

The announcement of these negotiations act as the second consecutive stadium sponsorship deal for the business in just the past month, as the bank is nearing a deal to rename the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.

The negotiations come as the bank continues its efforts toward for a recognizable brand.

Simmons Bank has already acquired naming rights to many different notable buildings in Arkansas over the past several years, including what used to be known as Verizon Arean. The bank has also acquired a 40-story skyscraper in downtown Little Rock which acts as the state's tallest building, along with a 12-story building that used to operate as an Acxiom's headquarters.

This would be one of the many changes that War Memorial Stadium has seen since it's construction in 1948, with the Simmons Bank sponsorship promising additional improvements in the future, according to a news release.

“We have established a strong partnership with Simmons Bank and look forward to enhancing the stadium to continue to provide a world-class venue for the community and our visitors to enjoy," Kevin Crass, Chairman of the War Memorial Stadium Commission, said in a news release.

The bank's announcement of the negotiations come on the eve of the Razorbacks battling the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff Golden Lions for the first time in-state since 1944.