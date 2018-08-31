LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – We have all tried to skip a stone at least once in our lives but there are some who have made it a passion.

You may not know this, but there is an actual stone skipping competition right here in Arkansas! It is called the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship and people from all over come to compete.

“They come up and see if you can win some money!" Tommy Hyatt said.

You can say Tommy Hyatt knows a thing or two about skipping rocks. Hyatt is competing for the second time in the competition.

"Just a retired guy trying to have fun!" he said.

Hyatt has been skipping rocks for over 50 years. His dad taught him how growing up on the Buffalo River. Last year was his first time entering a competition, and let’s just say he did not do so bad!

“I got second place behind one of the world champions. You don't do bad if you finish behind second the champ,” he said.

Hyatt can get a rock to skip 23 times. So, what's the secret to a good skip?

"A good rock, needs to fit your hand really well. Shape doesn't really matter, it just needs to have a flat side. When you throw it you want it to hit the water almost flat and let it rip!" he said.

Saturday’s competition is all for fun. It raises money for the Arkansas Foodbank.

But Hyatt is still aiming to skip his way to number one.

"Kurt Steiner who won it two years ago, he supposedly holds the record for like 80 skips…that's a lot,” Hyatt said.

The Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship starts Saturday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m. at Fairfield Bay Marina. It is $10 to compete and free to watch.

© 2018 KTHV