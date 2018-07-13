Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie Skyscraper is in theaters this week, in which he plays Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue team leader and amputee who now assesses security for large buildings. When the newest, tallest, and supposedly safest building in the world (which he just assessed) is set on fire and he’s been framed for it, he enters the burning building to rescue his family and find those responsible.

Skyscraper should have been more fun and exhilarating than it was. While most of The Rock’s scenes were exciting, they lacked a sense of real suspense with true feelings of exhilaration coming from showing how tall the building was i.e. when The Rock was looking over the edge, nearly falling off the building, or swinging from a rope or whatever handhold he could find. Of course, I have a healthy respect for heights so that could just be me. My 14-year-old son didn’t dig this movie at all. In fact, he turned watching this movie into a roasting session. Yes, I hate it when people talk and make comments in a movie and I don’t condone his actions but there were 3 people in the theater besides us so I let it slide.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the biggest movie star right now and he’s putting a lot of work. He’s going to keep making these kinds of movies and they’ll be hit or miss as big, fun entertaining popcorn movies. I’m fine with that. The man has charisma and I’ll probably watch anything he’s in just to feel that electricity come through the screen.

Skyscraper is not a “must see on opening night” kind of blockbuster. It’s a matinee on Sunday afternoon or $5 Tuesday kind of movie.

Also in theaters this week…

In Sony Pictures Animation's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, your favorite monster family embarks on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. It's smooth sailing for Drac's Pack as the monsters indulge in all the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all monsterkind. Adam Sandler once again leads the voice cast of Andy Samburg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Gaffigan, Kathryn Hahn, Chris Parnell, Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen and Mel Brooks.

Set in an alternate present-day version of Oakland, Sorry to Bother You stars Lakeith Stanfield as black telemarketer Cassius Green who discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe of "power calling" that leads to material glory. But the upswing in Cassius' career raises serious red flags with his girlfriend, played by Tessa Thompson, a performance artist and minimum-wage striver who's secretly part of a Banksy-style activist collective. As his friends and co-workers organize in protest of corporate oppression, Cassius falls under the spell of his company's cocaine-snorting CEO Steve Lift, played by Armie Hammer, who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams.

© 2018 KTHV