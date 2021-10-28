Slim Chickens gets shout out in new Stephen King novel

The famous horror author mentioned Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens in his new novel "Billy Summers."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even legendary horror author Stephen King can't resist the delicious chicken from one local restaurant.

Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens was mentioned in King's new novel Billy Summers.

The brief mention reads, "There's a Slim Chickens a quarter mile down the service road, Billy drives through and brings back food and shakes. The way she keeps her eyes on her chicken-and-bacon sandwich, planning the next bite even while she's chewing the one in her mouth, pleases him."