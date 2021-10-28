Slim Chickens gets shout out in new Stephen King novel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even legendary horror author Stephen King can't resist the delicious chicken from one local restaurant.
Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens was mentioned in King's new novel Billy Summers.
The brief mention reads, "There's a Slim Chickens a quarter mile down the service road, Billy drives through and brings back food and shakes. The way she keeps her eyes on her chicken-and-bacon sandwich, planning the next bite even while she's chewing the one in her mouth, pleases him."
The restaurant posted about the mention on its Instagram page saying "When your chicken sandwiches and shakes are so good, they get mentioned in the new Stephen King novel. #mommawemadeit."