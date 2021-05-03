Small Arkansas town's gas bill $100,000 higher than expected

After the winter storm, the city of Augusta is being charged an increasingly higher amount on their gas bill with an added penalty.

AUGUSTA, Arkansas — Every winter we get used to our gas bills being a little higher with colder temperatures, but one small Arkansas city recently got a bill that was over $100,000 more than normal.

Every October, the city of Augusta signs a contract to book gas at a set price. After the winter storm, they're being charged an increasingly higher amount with a penalty.

Mayor Jeff Collins said it feels like COVID-19 hit his city twice.

"We're just getting back on our feet from a year ago from the COVID hitting us as hard as it did," he said.

February's winter storm left the city of Augusta with another hurdle to jump, according to Collins.

"For me to sit here and accept on a piece of paper being penalized for something Mother Nature has done," he said.

While the frigid temperatures put a strain on gas supply for days, Mayor Collins said their gas company took some of the city's stored gas and sold it because the power grid was in a state of emergency.

According to Collins, legally the company was able to do this because the natural disaster made it impossible to meet the terms of its contract.

"We get an estimated bill, on what our bill is going to be, and when we got our estimated bill is when I was stunned," he said.

Not only did that cost the city more money, but Collins said they also got hit with a penalty from the company having to use extra pressure to pump the gas up.

"The penalty is not just like a 5 or 10% penalty, it's a well over 100,000 dollar penalty," he said.

This is where the Mayor's frustrations lie because that's a charge his town of 1,800 can't afford to handle.

"That's $100, one day per customer if we have to pass that cost on," he said.

Collins said he understands the gas companies did what they had to do, but a charge this size doesn't feel right.

"I can't sit back being the mayor of Augusta and pass something on to the citizens of Augusta without at least standing up and putting up a fight," he said.