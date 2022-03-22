US Army Corps of Engineers issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River

After heavy rainfall across Arkansas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a small craft advisory for the Arkansas River.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After heavy rainfall across Arkansas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has issued a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas.

The McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, according to the USACE website, is 445 miles long, beginning at the merging of the White and Mississippi Rivers and crossing Arkansas into Oklahoma.

"Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows," USACE said in a statement released Tuesday.