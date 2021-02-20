With snow stopping trash pickup, North Little Rock provides a solution

Garbage trucks are set up at a total of nine places, with six on Friday and six on Saturday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All the snow central Arkansas has seen over the past week has slowed down a lot of normal things you might not consider.

Roads, restaurants, and even your trash service has probably been affected. In North Little Rock, many residential areas are still snowed in.

"You could just not keep the snow off of the street," Shara Brazear, the communication for North Little Rock, said. "It was coming down faster than we can remove it."

Because of the disruption, the city had to come up with a solution.

"Certainly, a week is a long time to go without the trash and garbage being removed from their residence," Brazear said. "So we wanted to go ahead and take steps to ensure that we don't get to bogged down."

Their solution? You bring your trash to them, not the other way around. Garbage trucks are set up at a total of nine places, with six on Friday and six on Saturday.

"Normally, we do what we try to do to take care of the citizens, that's why we're up here today," David Rodgers, a sanitation worker for North Little Rock, said. "If anyone wants to bring up their trash, this is where we're at."

Trucks are located at these location on both Friday and Saturday:

Rose City Shopping Center (4109 East Broadway)

Levy Baptist Church Parking Lot (3501 Pike Avenue)

NLR Fire Station 11 (9906 US-165)

Trucks will be available at these locations on Friday only:

Pike Plaza Shopping Center (2619 Pike Avenue)

My Friends Place (5502 MacArthur Drive)

NLR Fire Station 9 (2309 Osage)

Trucks will be at these locations on Saturday only:

NLR Fire Station 4 (8723 Maumelle Boulevard)

NLR Fire Station 5 (3417 Magnolia Street)

Kroger on McCain Boulevard (2509 McCain Boulevard)