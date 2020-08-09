Some Arkansans to receive additional $300 in unemployment assistance soon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has received permission from FEMA to begin sending out an additional $300 a week in pandemic assistance.
A person is eligible if they receive unemployment with a weekly benefit amount of $100 or more and they self-certify that the unemployment is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who have regular unemployment claims should self-certify using Arkline 501-907-2590 or Arknet.
There are several qualifications that must be met and those can be found on the state unemployment website.
Letters will go out to those who are eligible for the added pandemic assistance.