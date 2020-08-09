Some Arkansans to receive additional $300 in unemployment assistance soon

There are several qualifications that must be met and those can be found on the state unemployment website.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has received permission from FEMA to begin sending out an additional $300 a week in pandemic assistance.

A person is eligible if they receive unemployment with a weekly benefit amount of $100 or more and they self-certify that the unemployment is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who have regular unemployment claims should self-certify using Arkline 501-907-2590 or Arknet.

There are several qualifications that must be met and those can be found on the state unemployment website.