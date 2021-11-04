SONIC Drive-In launches hard seltzers in Arkansas

The seltzers will be available at select retailers across the seven states but will not be available at SONIC Drive-In locations.

ARKANSAS, USA — SONIC Drive-in is jumping on the hard seltzer craze and you can now enjoy the restaurant's famous flavored drinks in alcohol form.

Previously only located in Oklahoma, the SONIC Hard Seltzers will no be available to customers in Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Arizona.

The seltzers are available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. The Tropical Variety Pack features Ocean Water, Melon Medley, Mango Guava and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack features Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade and Lemon Berry.

The company says the seltzer is made using natural flavorings to create a gluten-free drink with 100 calories and one gram of sugar per can. Each can also has a 5% ABV.

The seltzers will be available at select retailers across the seven states but will NOT be available at SONIC Drive-In locations.