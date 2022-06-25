South Texas sea turtle release season is in full swing as hatchlings make their way to the water

If you missed the event, we are currently in hatchling season, so that means more releases are likely to come this summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local shell-ebrities brought in quite the crowd at Padre Island National Seashore, Friday morning.

Members of the community flocked to the beach to watch turtle hatchlings make their way to the water for the very first time, all while cheering them on.

The hatchlings, so small they could fit in your palm, did not disappoint. With a little bit of guidance, they were able to find their footing and cross the border from land to sea to find their forever homes.

If you missed the event, Dr. Donna Shaver with Sea Turtle Science and Recovery said we are currently in hatchling season, so that means more releases are likely to come this summer.

In the meantime, Texas Sealife Center will have a turtle release on Sunday for rehabilitated turtles that have been in their care. This will take place at mile marker 216 on North Padre Island beach, beginning at 11 a.m.

