Southwest Community Center temporarily shut down after incident

The City of Little Rock is closing the Southwest Community Center until June 3 after a pool incident involving an 18-year-old man.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Southwest Community Center will be closed until June 3 after a pool incident Thursday involving an 18-year-old man.

City officials said a lifeguard found the man in the pool, got him out and performed rescue measures while the community center staff called for emergency medical services.

The man was transported to UAMS for medical treatment.

“My sincere prayers are with the young man and his family during this difficult time," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said. "The City of Little Rock stands ready to support those impacted, including city staff who immediately responded to the emergency. We are grateful for the prompt response and care provided by our first responders and local medical professionals.”