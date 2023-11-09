Special session called to discuss change in Arkansas's FOIA law

An Arkansas Special Session kicked off on Monday, and one big talker at the capitol was the proposed changes to the state's Freedom of Information Act.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1967, Arkansas's Freedom of Information Act has provided the public with the right to access the records of any state agency.

However, according to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that law could use an update.

"To make our government smaller, we have to make it more efficient. To do so we will also update Arkansas Freedom of Information Act," Gov. Sanders explained.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Sanders called a special session with plans to revise the state's FOIA laws, claiming that the laws are being "weaponized" by some.

"Some are weaponizing FOIA and taking advantage of our laws to hamper state government and enrich themselves," Gov. Sanders said.

Sanders continued her speech pointing out concerns that the FOIA law currently has regarding her and her family's safety.

"Our current FOIA law puts me and my kids at risk. So we will update sections of the law so that the sources and methods Arkansas State Police uses to protect me and my family outside of the governor's mansion, are not subject to disclosure," Sanders explained.

Though law professor Robert Steinbuch at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said exempting the government's security intel is already law, and denying the right of the public to question their government is not right.

"We need as the public and as the media to have the ability to seek those records and discover that wrongdoing and what they're doing seeks to undermine exactly that," Steinbuch described.

He asked if the goal is truly to get back towards more efficiency, then why are they only seeking to take the benefit for themselves?

"The biggest problem is that they're carving out huge swaths of material from being made available to the public and say it's no big deal because Washington, California and New York is doing it," Steinbuch said.

"We will in this practice and bring Arkansas in line with federal law and the laws of other states ranging from New York and California to Oklahoma and Alabama, lower taxes and more efficient government are our goals and they are certainly good, but they are not enough," Gov. Sanders said.

However, Steinbuch explained regardless of what changes are made they will have a ripple effect not only for the government but for Arkansans as a whole.