Springdale's city council declared the town a "pro-life city" Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate KFSM.

The resolution, which has no statutory authority, passed 6-1 making Springdale the first city in Arkansas with the declaration.

"The City of Springdale places the highest value on each individual's right to life," the resolution stated. "The General Assembly of the State of Arkansas has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to life, evidenced by legislation it has passed over time."

The city council's resolution also took inspiration from the Declaration of Independence, stating that "denying the right to life of a created being is to deny liberty, the pursuit of happiness and all other unalienable rights."

RELATED: Judge continues to hold Arkansas abortion laws from going into effect

The resolution doesn't stop abortion clinics from opening in the city of Springdale.

RELATED: As abortion laws change, where does Arkansas stand?

RELATED: Trump administration pauses enforcement of abortion restriction