Springdale health professional who caught COVID-19 fights for life on ventilator

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An Arkansas health professional is fighting for his life after catching COVID-19 in February. Seth Garner has been helping people in the Northwest Arkansas community for over 20 years. Now, he's in Little Rock in the ICU on life support, struggling to breathe.

Garner is both a nurse practitioner and a chiropractor in Springdale, Ark.

He has been taking care of his patients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seth tested positive for COVID-19 on February 9, 2021.

Two days after he tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to the hospital and placed in ICU after developing COVID pneumonia.

Garner was placed on a ventilator on his third day in the ICU to help support his lungs and allow his body to rest from fighting the virus.

The next day he qualified for possible treatment using an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. The machine replicates the lungs' job by pumping blood outside the body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Garner was life-flighted to a Little Rock facility with an ECMO machine available.

Garner will remain on a ventilator in the ICU until he can be placed on the ECMO machine.

Doctors expect him to remain in the ICU for a while due to the severity of his pneumonia. Recovery could take months.