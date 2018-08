ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The St. Francis County Sheriff's Department is looking for Kenderick Watson. He has been missing from his home at 101 Jackson St. in Madison Arkansas since April 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St Francis County Sheriff's Department at 870-633-2611 or leave an anonymous tip using our website at this link.

